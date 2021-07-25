Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685,020 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Avaya were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

