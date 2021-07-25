Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

