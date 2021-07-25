Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.02. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.