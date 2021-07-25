Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.18. The company had a trading volume of 890,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,556. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.60 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

