Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) versus Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Head-To-Head Review

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Kirin 3.73% 6.31% 2.84%

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mendocino Brewing and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirin $17.71 billion N/A $676.19 million $0.82 23.04

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

Kirin beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business. The company's products include beer, happo-shu, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks, and sake and other food products; as well as manufacture and supply of Four Roses bourbon; and acts as an insurance agent. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

