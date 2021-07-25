Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.