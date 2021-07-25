Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 112 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.08. 1,208,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,604. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

