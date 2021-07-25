Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $423.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $423.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.09. The company has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

