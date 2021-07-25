Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,179,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

