Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 494 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,173. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

