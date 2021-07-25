Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.