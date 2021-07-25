Methanex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.79.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -31.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -11.01%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

