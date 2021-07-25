Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,081,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,129.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.79. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.