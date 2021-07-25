Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $358,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

