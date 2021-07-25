Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

