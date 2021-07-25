Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,676,822 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NDACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

