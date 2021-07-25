Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 187.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,970,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

