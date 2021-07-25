Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 99,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,286,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

