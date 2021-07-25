Millennium Management LLC Sells 530,224 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530,224 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Nordstrom worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

