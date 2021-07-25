Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

