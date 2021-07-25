Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $285.00 or 0.00748161 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $30.34 million and $54,239.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00132558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.00 or 1.00003135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00845344 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 106,443 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

