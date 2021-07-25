MKM Partners Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $150.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $147.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

