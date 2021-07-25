MML Investors Services LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $25,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $10,966,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

