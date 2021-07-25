MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

