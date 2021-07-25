Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

