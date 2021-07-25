Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

