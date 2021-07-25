Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

