MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 830,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

