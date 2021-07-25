MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 9,402 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

