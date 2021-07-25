MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.27. 94,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $241.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

