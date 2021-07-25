MONECO Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,823,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,158. The company has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

