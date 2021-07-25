Morgan Stanley Buys 205,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $183,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,541 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $66.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

