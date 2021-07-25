Morgan Stanley Purchases 720,978 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elastic were worth $230,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $149.07 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

