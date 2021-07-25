Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

YNDX stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

