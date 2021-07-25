Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
