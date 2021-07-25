Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

