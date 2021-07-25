Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

