Morgan Stanley Sells 53,234 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Ferrari worth $220,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

RACE opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.84. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

