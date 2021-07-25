Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $197,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311,150 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

