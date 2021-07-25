Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $401,585.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $401,585.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

