MSCI (MSCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $578.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.54. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $580.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

