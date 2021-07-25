Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

