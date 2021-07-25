Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,153 shares of company stock valued at $25,343,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.