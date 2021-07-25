National Bank Financial Boosts mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$13.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MDF opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$282.62 million and a PE ratio of -25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.69. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.