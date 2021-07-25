National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.