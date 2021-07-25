National Bankshares Boosts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$63.80 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$34.50 and a 12 month high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

