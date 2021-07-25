National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH opened at $35.33 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,128.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.