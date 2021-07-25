National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:NNN opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

