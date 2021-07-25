Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GASNY. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

GASNY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

