NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 76,579 shares traded.

NCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £951.59 million and a PE ratio of 68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.66.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.