Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 569,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

